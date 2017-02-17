Photo: The Pogba family get together after Man Utd 3-0 Saint Etienne

BLESSED #lapogbance tag your family, spread the love pic.twitter.com/DM97pDk8tT — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 16, 2017

There was a Pogba family reunion in Old Trafford after last night’s Europa League game between Manchester United and Saint Etienne.

Paul Pogba’s United team recorded a 3-0 victory over brother Florentin’s side in their last-32 first leg.

Their mum Yeo and Florentin’s twin, Sparta Rotterdam striker Mathias Pogba, were in the crowd to watch the brothers go head-to-head. They donned half-and-half kits to display their neutrality.

After the match, the quartet got together and posed for a family photo.