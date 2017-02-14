Photo: Spurs full-back Kyle Walker-Peters signs new contract

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with them.

The 19-year-old, who is not to be confused with first-team right-back and near-namesake Kyle Walker, has put pen to paper on a deal running until June 2019. His previous deal was due to expire in June 2018, so the new contract amounts to a one-year extension with improved turns.

Walker-Peters is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs, but has appeared regularly at under-21 and under-23 level.

He posed for a photo with head coach Mauricio Pochettino at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground after the deal was announced.