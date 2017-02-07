Photo: Spurs’ midfield monsters get to grips with each other in training for Liverpool game

Tottenham Hotspur midfield beasts Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele were getting up close and personal in training today.

It is usually opposition midfielders who are trying to get to grips with the pair, but they went up against each other at Hotspur Way today as Mauricio Pochettino’s squad prepared for this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

Wanyama appears to be shifting the blame elsewhere as Dembele grabs his arm and pushes his chest, but it all seems to be in good spirits.