Photo: Steven Gerrard arrives for his first day at work at Liverpool

Welcome back, Steven Gerrard! 🙌 He starts his new role at the Academy today! pic.twitter.com/Vr2ACz4zST — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2017

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has reported for duty for his first day at work as a coach in the club’s academy.

The Reds confirmed last month that the former England skipper had agreed to take a role coaching the club’s youngsters and that he would start work on February 1.

Right on cue, Gerrard was photographed arriving at Liverpool’s Kirkby academy this morning to start his work alongside academy director Alex Inglethorpe and his coaching staff.