Photo and Video: Dele Alli poses with his player of the month award

Couldn't have done it without this team 💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/X2hhHmciPH
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) February 10, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been named Premier League player of the month for January.
The England international, aged 20, posed for a photo with his award after the announcement was made on Friday.
In a tweet acknowledging the accolade, Alli said he couldn’t have done it without the rest of the Spurs team.
Alli was the Premier League’s top scorer in January with five goals. He scored twice against Watford on New Year’s Day and, memorably, twice against league leaders Chelsea to end their unbeaten run.
He also scored in the 2-2 draw at Manchester City.
Here’s what he had to say about the award:
🗣️ @Dele_Alli: "It’s the first one I’ve won and it’s a real honour. I think the whole team played brilliantly this month." #COYS pic.twitter.com/d21Nes1rG4
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2017