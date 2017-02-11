Photo and Video: Man Utd’s Juan Mata loses his boot celebrating goal vs Watford

Yes, I found the boot after the celebration! 😂😅💥🔴💪🏻 @ManUtd @adidasfootball @premierleague #mufc pic.twitter.com/bhwFdOnKeS
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) February 11, 2017
Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata lost a boot while celebrating a goal against Watford today.
The Spaniard opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of a 2-0 victory over the Hornets at Old Trafford.
In the course of the celebrations, he lost a piece of footwear. You can see the stray boot sitting on the turf as its owner is congratulated by his team-mates in the photo above.
After the game Mata gave an interview in which he explains how he became separated from his boot. Here’s what he had to say…
Juan Mata's boot came off during his goal celebration today.
He tells #MUTV exactly what happened… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YIAVNPpeHG
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2017