Photo and Video: Man Utd’s Juan Mata loses his boot celebrating goal vs Watford

Posted by - February 11, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, Photos, Premier League

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata lost a boot while celebrating a goal against Watford today.

The Spaniard opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of a 2-0 victory over the Hornets at Old Trafford.

In the course of the celebrations, he lost a piece of footwear. You can see the stray boot sitting on the turf as its owner is congratulated by his team-mates in the photo above.

After the game Mata gave an interview in which he explains how he became separated from his boot. Here’s what he had to say…