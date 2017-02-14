Photo: Winger’s Spurs shirt birthday cake

So many kind messages 🙈🙈 thank you all for the warm love you showed me today ❤️🎉🎁 #COYS #BdayBoy pic.twitter.com/5XSYblRKRU — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) February 13, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou has shared a photo of his Spurs-themed birthday cake.

The French starlet celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday and had a likeness of his Tottenham match shirt in cake form for the occasion.

The cake bore N’Koudou’s number 14 squad number rather than a number 22 in recognition of his birthday.

The France Under-21 international joined Spurs from Marseille in a £11m deal last August. He is under contract until June 2021 but has struggled to make an impression so far.