Photos: Antonio Conte and Chelsea players arrive at Burnley

Chelsea have arrived at Turf Moor ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

The Blues are looking for a win that would allow them to extend their lead at the top of the table to an impressive 12 points.

Head coach Antonio Conte guarded against the Lancashire weather by carrying a puffa jacket as he made his way from the team bus to the away dressing room.

The Italian boss was followed by his players.