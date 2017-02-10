Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Hull City game

Arsenal’s players were in training at their London Colney base today as they prepare to face Hull City tomorrow.

The Gunners host the Tigers at the Emirates Stadium in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Ahead of that, there was time for some final work on the training ground. You can see photos of manager Arsene Wenger and his squad doing precisely that above and below.

Among those taking part in the session was Mohamed Elneny, who is back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.