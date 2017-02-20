Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Sutton game

Arsenal’s players were in training at their London Colney base on Sunday as they prepare for Monday night’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Sutton United.

The Gunners travel from north London to south London to face the non-league side for the right to take on Lincoln City in the quarter-finals.

Captain Per Mertesacker could be in line for a rare start. He got to grips with team-mate Theo Walcott during training.

And Alexis Sanchez was back in training following his break.