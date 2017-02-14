Video and Photos: Arsenal travel to Germany for Bayern Munich game

See you soon, @FCBayern 🇩🇪
Arsenal’s players are en route to Germany for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
The Gunners face the Bundesliga champions in their last-16 tie first leg at the Allianz Arena and have shared video footage of their player climbing the steps to their plane ahead of the flight.
The game signals a return to his homeland for Shkodran Mustafi, who was photographed walking across the tarmac at Luton airport.
Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny published a selfie from on board and indicated that he was looking forward to the big game.
