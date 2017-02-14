Video and Photos: Arsenal travel to Germany for Bayern Munich game

Arsenal’s players are en route to Germany for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The Gunners face the Bundesliga champions in their last-16 tie first leg at the Allianz Arena and have shared video footage of their player climbing the steps to their plane ahead of the flight.

The game signals a return to his homeland for Shkodran Mustafi, who was photographed walking across the tarmac at Luton airport.

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny published a selfie from on board and indicated that he was looking forward to the big game.