Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Burnley game

📷 Here's a look at the lads in training this morning. Next up – Burnley on Sunday! 💪 pic.twitter.com/wIZ9jkX5CJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 10, 2017

Chelsea’s players were in training at their Cobham base this morning as they prepare for this weekend’s game against Burnley.

Antonio Conte’s Premier League table-toppers travel to Turf Moor on Sunday as they seek to maintain or extend their nine-point lead at the top of the league.

Striker Diego Costa, defender Kurt Zouma and midfielder Willian were among those to get on the ball during a training match at the end of Friday’s session.