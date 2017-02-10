Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Burnley game

Posted by - February 10, 2017 - All News, Burnley, Chelsea, Photos, Premier League

Chelsea’s players were in training at their Cobham base this morning as they prepare for this weekend’s game against Burnley.

Antonio Conte’s Premier League table-toppers travel to Turf Moor on Sunday as they seek to maintain or extend their nine-point lead at the top of the league.

Striker Diego Costa, defender Kurt Zouma and midfielder Willian were among those to get on the ball during a training match at the end of Friday’s session.