Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Wolves game

.@diegocosta and Kenedy at Cobham earlier today… pic.twitter.com/tlmOIvE0mJ
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 16, 2017
Chelsea have been training at their Cobham training base as they prepare for this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Blues travel to Molineux for the Saturday tea-time kick-off.
England manager Gareth Southgate was a visitor to the training ground on Thursday and was pictured chatting with Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.
Antonio Conte welcomed Gareth Southgate to Cobham yesterday… pic.twitter.com/8NQbs5WeCr
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2017
Here are a selection of other photos from training ahead of the Wolves game.
Looking forward to the #FACup #cfc pic.twitter.com/Y37rYZLMra
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 16, 2017
Balling #CFC pic.twitter.com/pRo6Kti8nz
— olaoluwa aina (@Aina2Ola) February 16, 2017