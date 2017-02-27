Photos: David Beckham and the Neville brothers go for a Man Utd old boys’ jog in London

Old habits die hard for the Class of ’92. Manchester United legends David Beckham, Gary Neville and Phil Neville went for a jog together in London yesterday.

With Beckham often jet-setting, Gary based in Manchester and busy with a range of punditry and business interests, and Phil still living in Valencia, the trio took the opportunity of all being together in the capital at the same time to go running ahead of yesterday’s EFL Cup final.

According to the younger Neville brother, they clocked up 10km.

Fellow joggers, who could scarcely believe their eyes, grabbed photographic evidence of the former United stars running through Hyde Park.