Photos: David Beckham and the Neville brothers go for a Man Utd old boys’ jog in London

Casual sunday run at Hyde Park when you bump into David Beckham & the Neville brothers! He is just as gorgeous in real life 😍 #davidbeckham pic.twitter.com/huAOdMTgZo — Charlotte Tyce 💋 (@CharlotteLTyce) February 26, 2017

Old habits die hard for the Class of ’92. Manchester United legends David Beckham, Gary Neville and Phil Neville went for a jog together in London yesterday.

With Beckham often jet-setting, Gary based in Manchester and busy with a range of punditry and business interests, and Phil still living in Valencia, the trio took the opportunity of all being together in the capital at the same time to go running ahead of yesterday’s EFL Cup final.

According to the younger Neville brother, they clocked up 10km.

10km done with @GNev2 – should of joined us we wore our Utd shirts https://t.co/hA2Noe83p6 — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) February 26, 2017

Fellow joggers, who could scarcely believe their eyes, grabbed photographic evidence of the former United stars running through Hyde Park.