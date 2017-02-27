Photos: After EFL Cup win, Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard recalls his first trophy win with Paul Pogba

Red through and through!! Great feeling to lift another trophy with my boy @paulpogba 🏆🏅🔴 #NeverFollow #manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/8pDKlcH7g9 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 26, 2017

Manchester United goalscorer Jesse Lingard was clearly in a nostalgic frame of mind after yesterday’s EFL Cup success.

The academy graduate, who has now scored three of his 10 United goals at Wembley, allowed his mind to drift back to the first time he had won a trophy playing with team-mate Paul Pogba.

That was the 2011 FA Youth Cup. After winning that trophy, Lingard and Pogba set next to each other in the United dressing room. They replicated the photo with the EFL Cup yesterday.

Lingard said: “Great feeling to lift another trophy with my boy @paulpogba.”