Photos: Former Arsenal and Spurs star at his new club

SEA, Very grateful for the amazing welcome🙏🏾🔹J'apprécie beaucoup cet accueil chaleureux 🙏🏾@ibfk2014 #GodFirst #FocusAlways #FirstSteps #Welcome #KeepMoving #LifesGood A photo posted by The Real Adebayor (@e_adebayor) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has reacted to his first few days at new club Istanbul Basaksehir FK.

The Togo international was a free agent before signing for the Turkish side last month.

He came on as a substitute in his side’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray earlier this week. He has now taken to Instagram to share a series of photos from his arrival and to thank the fans for the warm welcome he has received.