Photos: Jesse Lingard scores for Man Utd vs Southampton

Jesse Lingard doubled Manchester United’s lead over Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the Red Devils the lead, Lingard added a second.

Left-back Marcos Rojo provided the assist and Lingard tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

Lingard has only scored 10 senior goals for United and three of those have now come at Wembley.

Phil Neville on Jesse Lingard: "He finds space because Southampton lost discipline. It's a brilliant finish on a big occasion." pic.twitter.com/WHjJqaoIGq — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 26, 2017

But the Red Devils were pegged back by the Saints on the stroke of half-time when Manolo Gabbiadini scored.