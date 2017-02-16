Photos: Liverpool players training and cycling in La Manga

🚲 Back in La Manga… pic.twitter.com/p3jPHbmicy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2017

Liverpool’s players are in training in La Manga at their mid-season training camp.

The overcast conditions in Spain means the phrase warm weather training might be a bit of a stretch, but Jurgen Klopp and has squad certainly have a bit of a break from the norm.

They have had a double training session today. On each occasion they cycled from their hotel and back. Here are some pictures of the likes of Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Alberto Moreno, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho decked out in their helmets and biking to training.

🚲 Back in La Manga… pic.twitter.com/p3jPHbmicy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2017

By the afternoon session, the sun was starting to burn through – not that the on-fire Sadio Mane needs heating up.