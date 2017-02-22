Photos: Liverpool return to Melwood ahead of Leicester game

📸 The Reds return to Melwood! pic.twitter.com/QYs4aSXXzC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 22, 2017

Liverpool’s players returned to their Melwood training ground today to begin preparations for Monday’s Premier League encounter with champions Leicester City.

The Reds were in La Manga, Spain, for a mid-season training camp and returned to Merseyside on Sunday. After a couple of days off, it was back to business today.

Here are a selection of photos from today’s session as Jurgen Klopp and his squad turned their attention to the upcoming clash with the Foxes.