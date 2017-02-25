Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Leicester game

📸 Focused ahead of Monday. ⚽👀 pic.twitter.com/gVRNSlwbBI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2017

Liverpool’s players have been training at their Melwood base today as they prepare for Monday night’s clash with managerless Premier League champions Leicester City.

The Reds will be able to regain their place in the top four if they win at the King Power Stadium in the Foxes’ first game since the sacking of title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and fit-again Marko Grujic were all in action today. Manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to be pleased with how the session went because he was stood on the touchline with a beaming grin on his face.

📸 Great to see Marko Grujic out there. 👌 pic.twitter.com/p3JkEDLBf5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2017