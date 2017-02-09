Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Spurs game

Liverpool’s players were in training at their Melwood base today as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Saturday evening’s Premier League clash.

Victory would allow Jurgen Klopp’s side to close the gap to second placed Spurs to just one point.

The Reds are seeking to end a poor run of recent form that has seen them go five games without a win.

Sadio Mane will be hoping to kick on after his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.









