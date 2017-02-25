Photos: Man Utd arrive in London ahead of EFL Cup final

Manchester United’s players have arrived in London ahead of tomorrow’s EFL Cup final clash with Southampton at Wembley.

The Red Devils posted a series of photos showing the squad disembarking their team bus and making their way into their hotel to relax and prepare for the big game.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was among the group, despite manager Jose Mourinho having ruled him out of the final due to the hamstring injury he suffered at Saint Etienne in midweek.

Captain Wayne Rooney, who is fit, had his club suit slung over his shoulder.

Manchester to London. ✅ Now we rest and relax. Tomorrow's the day! ⚽️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/YYVxk2cFpp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2017

Earlier in the day, the players had waited for the train down the London at Stockport station.