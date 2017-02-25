Photos: Man Utd players leave Carrington en route to Wembley

Setting off for Wembley from the Aon Training Complex! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hWpoKgh97e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2017

Manchester United have started their journey to Wembley ahead of tomorrow’s EFL Cup final.

The Red Devils departed their Carrington training ground this afternoon.

You can see a selection of photos of the travelling party walking to the team bus above. Captain Wayne Rooney is among those featured, as is fellow recent injury victim Phil Jones both made the trip.

Anthony Martial, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and manager Jose Mourinho were among the other photographed setting off for London.

United face Southampton at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.