Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Saint Etienne game

Manchester United’s players have been in action at their Carrington training ground this morning.

The Red Devils are preparing for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg against Saint Etienne in France. They have a 3-0 lead to defend from last week’s first leg at Old Trafford.

Before heading to the airport for their flight to France, there was time for a final training session. There were 23 players taking part in training, including captain Wayne Rooney.

Here are a selection of photos from the session.