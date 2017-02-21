Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Saint Etienne game

Today's @EuropaLeague preparations… pic.twitter.com/s9sVez00Os
Manchester United’s players have been in action at their Carrington training ground this morning.
The Red Devils are preparing for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg against Saint Etienne in France. They have a 3-0 lead to defend from last week’s first leg at Old Trafford.
Before heading to the airport for their flight to France, there was time for a final training session. There were 23 players taking part in training, including captain Wayne Rooney.
Here are a selection of photos from the session.
