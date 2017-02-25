Photos: Marko Grujic returns to Liverpool training

📸 Great to see Marko Grujic out there. 👌 pic.twitter.com/p3JkEDLBf5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has return to training after his injury layoff.

The Serbia international, aged 20, has been out with a hamstring injury since November.

He joined the Reds in January 2016 in a £5.1m deal, but was loaned back to former club Red Star Belgrade until last summer.

Since linked up with Jurgen Klopp’s side at the start of the current campaign, he has been restricted to just four competitive appearances for Liverpool to date.