Photos: Spurs training ahead of Gent game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training at their Hotspur Way training ground today as they prepare to face Belgian side Gent in Thursday evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg.

The north Londoners will be seeking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Belgium last week.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad appeared to be in good spirits, with midfielders Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen both pictured laughing during training.

Here are a selection of photos from Tuesday’s session.