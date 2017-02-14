Photos: Spurs training ahead of Gent game

🙌 Hard work in training at Hotspur Way today. 🙌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/s1PyqsUFLR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training at their Hotspur Way base as they prepare to face Belgian side Gent in the Europa League.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players will be looking to bounce back from a limp display at Liverpool last weekend when they play their last-32 first leg in Belgium on Thursday evening.

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris was put through his paces on the training ground.

And the outfield players were in action, too. Here are some photos of their drills today.