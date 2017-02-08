Photos: Spurs training ahead of Liverpool game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players were in training at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face Liverpool this weekend.

Spurs travel to Anfield to play the Reds in what promises to be a crucial game in the race for Champions League qualification on Saturday evening.

South Korea international Heung-min Son scored the winning goal in the training match at the end of today’s session. There would be no complaints from Tottenham fans if he managed the same feat against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

🍝 When your spaghetti boils over… 🍝 pic.twitter.com/ABc9NySe99 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 8, 2017