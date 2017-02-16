Photos: Spurs training at Gent

February 16, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are in Belgium ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 first leg against Gent.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his players were at the Ghelamco Arena this evening – 24 hours before kick-off – for a training session on the pitch.

The north London side’s two Belgian supporters’ clubs were allowed into the stadium to watch the session.

You can see a selection of photos above and below from this evening’s training as the players familiarised themselves with the conditions for tomorrow’s game.