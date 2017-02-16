Photos: Spurs training at Gent

Training under the lights at the Ghelamco Arena, home of @KAAGent… #COYS pic.twitter.com/wMAFetguTs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 15, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are in Belgium ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 first leg against Gent.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his players were at the Ghelamco Arena this evening – 24 hours before kick-off – for a training session on the pitch.

The north London side’s two Belgian supporters’ clubs were allowed into the stadium to watch the session.

You can see a selection of photos above and below from this evening’s training as the players familiarised themselves with the conditions for tomorrow’s game.

Great to welcome our two Belgian supporters' clubs to this evening's training session in Gent! 🇧🇪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/jjFwHVf0rk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 15, 2017