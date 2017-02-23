Photos: Spurs warm up ahead of Gent clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have completed their pre-match warm-up ahead of this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg clash with Belgian side Gent at Wembley.

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris was the first starter on the pitch to begin his pre-match preparations.

He was soon followed by Harry Kane and the rest of the outfield players.

Kick-off is now fast approaching. Spurs need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Belgium in order to progress to the last-16 of the competition.