Photos: Steven Gerrard’s first training session as an academy coach

Day 1⃣ of Steven Gerrard's new role at the Academy! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qQiDOJpxlY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2017

Liverpool’s new academy coach Steven Gerrard has been involved in his first training session in his new job.

Gerrard reported for duty for his first day at the club’s Kirkby academy this morning and was immediately out on the training pitch working with the club’s youngsters.

The former Reds midfielder, who made 710 appearances for the club as a player, has been drafted in to work alongside academy director Alex Inglethorpe and oversee the development of the academy players.

You can see a selection of photos from Gerrard’s first session above.