Photos and Video: Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater scores long-range beauty vs Liverpool

Posted by - February 27, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Leicester City, Liverpool, Photos, Premier League

Managerless Leicester City have raced into a 2-0 lead over Liverpool in this evening’s Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.

In the first game for the Foxes since Claudio Ranieri’s sacking, the ball sat up for Drinkwater to hit on the half-volley from 25 yards after Marc Albrighton’s hooked ball forward had been half-cleared.

His shot beat Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal and doubled the lead established by Jamie Vardy earlier in the first-half.