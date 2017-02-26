Photos: Zlatan Ibrahimovic free-kick gives Man Utd the lead vs Southampton

Manchester United have taken the lead against Southampton in this afternoon’s EFL Cup final at Wembley.
The Red Devils made the breakthrough courtesy of a free-kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who became the second oldest goalscorer ever in a League Cup final.
Ibrahimovic found a gap in the Saints’ wall and, even though his effort was well inside the post, goalkeeper Fraser Forster was unable to get his hand to the ball.
United should have been trailing at the time, but Manolo Gabbiadini’s goal was wrongly disallowed for offside.