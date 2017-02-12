Pogba outs himself as an Arsenal fan ahead of Man Utd game

Saint Etienne defender Florentin Pogba has revealed that Arsenal are the club of his heart.

As he prepares to go up against brother Paul’s Manchester United side in the Europa League, Florentin has revealed his allegiances have always belonged elsewhere in the Premier League.

He says he has followed the Gunners ever since their Invincibles team of 2003/04 season. His interest was presumably piqued by the presence of French compatriots Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Thierry Henry in Arsene Wenger’s team.

Paul’s move to Old Trafford last summer has not altered anything.

Florentin told The Guardian : “Arsenal are the club of my heart. I’ve supported them ever since the Invincibles – what a team!

“The downside of being a professional is you rarely get a chance to go to watch other teams so I’ve never actually been to the Emirates. But one day I will, hopefully.”

The 26-year-old also revealed that his love of Arsenal and his brother’s presence in the midfield of one of their rivals leads to a regular exchange of banter depending on the two teams’ fortunes.

The Pogba brothers go head-to-head in the Europa League last-32 first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. The second leg will be played in France on Wednesday, February 22.