Real Madrid plotting to sign Spurs star

Real Madrid are considering a summer raid on Tottenham Hotspur to sign captain Hugo Lloris, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The France international is reportedly on shortlist of goalkeepers drawn up by Madrid as they seek to strengthen their options between the sticks ahead of next season.

Lloris, aged 30, signed a new contract running until June 2022 last December and is said to have no intention of leaving the club.

But Madrid are determined to sign a world-class keeper, as they have been since their failed attempt to sign David De Gea from Manchester United in the summer 2014 transfer window, are will apparently move for Lloris if Chelsea refuse to sell Thibaut Courtois. De Gea remains on the shortlist, too, but it is Lloris who is tipped to be the easier option to sign than the Spaniard or Belgium international Courtois.

Costa Rica international Keylor Navas is Madrid’s current first-choice keeper.