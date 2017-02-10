Real Madrid preparing to activate David De Gea’s £55m release clause

Real Madrid are preparing a new bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who they believe has a £55m release clause in his contract, according to Spanish newspaper Marca .

Spain international De Gea, aged 26, was on the verge of signing for the Spanish giants at the end of the summer 2015 transfer window. A delay in filing the relevant paperwork prevented the deal being completed and ensured De Gea stayed at Old Trafford.

He subsequently signed a new contract with United, but Madrid understand their is a buy-out clause of £55m, which they are prepared to activate.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are widely reported to be in the market for a world-class goalkeeper ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and De Gea’s name is once again being linked.

Madrid-born De Gea would be able to return to him hometown and be closer to his long-term girlfriend, Spanish popstar Edurne, is the deal did go ahead.