Real Madrid preparing to activate David De Gea’s £55m release clause

Real Madrid are preparing a new bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who they believe has a £55m release clause in his contract, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.
Spain international De Gea, aged 26, was on the verge of signing for the Spanish giants at the end of the summer 2015 transfer window. A delay in filing the relevant paperwork prevented the deal being completed and ensured De Gea stayed at Old Trafford.
He subsequently signed a new contract with United, but Madrid understand their is a buy-out clause of £55m, which they are prepared to activate.
Zinedine Zidane’s side are widely reported to be in the market for a world-class goalkeeper ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and De Gea’s name is once again being linked.
Madrid-born De Gea would be able to return to him hometown and be closer to his long-term girlfriend, Spanish popstar Edurne, is the deal did go ahead.