Red Star Belgrade remember Munich air disaster with ticket from Man Utd game

Red Star Belgrade have shared a photo of a ticket from Manchester United’s ill-fated European Cup clash with them on the 59th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

United’s plane had stopped in Munich on February 6, 1958, to refuel en route back to Manchester from their game in Belgrade when the crash happened. Eight United players were among the 23 passengers killed.

Red Star’s official Twitter account said “we remember” in a tweet that was accompanied by a picture of the ticket.