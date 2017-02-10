Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Gedion Zelalem linked with Borussia Monchengladbach

German side Borussia Monchengladbach are planning a raid on the Premier League to sign Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Arsenal’s Gedion Zelalem, according to Bild .

The England Under-21 international, aged 21, has made just two Premier League appearances for the Blues under new boss Antonio Conte. Gladbach have previously signed Thorgan Hazard and Andreas Christiansen from the Premier League leaders.

Loftus-Cheek has never left Stamford Bridge on loan and has made 27 senior appearances, but Bild’s report says he is now unlikely to progress to being a first-team regular.

The same applies to Zelalem at Arsenal. The 20-year-old was on loan at Rangers last season and has just joined Dutch side VVV Venlo for the remainder of the current campaign.

The German-born USA Under-23 international has just four first-team appearances to his name for the Gunners. He is out of contract in the summer and Borussia intend to move for him then, the report claims.