Spurs and Arsenal vying to sign Kylian Mbappe

Tottenham Hotspur are battling north London rivals Arsenal for the signing of Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 18-year-old had already been linked with a move to the Gunners, whose manager Arsene Wenger has previously compared Mbappe to club legend Thierry Henry. He said the youngster had similar qualities and talent to Henry, who also played for Monaco.

Now Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly now joined the race for the starlet, who scored a hat-trick against Metz last weekend.

Tottenham have been frequently linked with efforts to bolster their attacking options in recent transfer windows.

Mbappe is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until June 2019 having put pen to paper on a new deal last season.

He broke into the first-team last season and has 12 goals in 38 senior appearances to date. He is a France Under-19 international and has seven goals in 11 caps at that level.