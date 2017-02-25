Spurs confirm sale of Nabil Bentaleb to Schalke

We have reached agreement with Schalke for the permanent transfer of Nabil Bentaleb this summer. We wish Nabil all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/3mFztc45xQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 24, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will complete a permanent transfer to Schalke this summer.

The Algeria international, aged 22, is currently on a season-long loan at the Bundesliga side, but will stay in Gelsenkirchen beyond that.

He has made 19 league appearances for his new club to date.

Bentaleb joined Spurs from Dunkerque in 2012. He made his breakthrough in the 2013/14 campaign and was a regular starter in Mauricio Pochettino’s first season in charge in 2014/15.

But he struggled with injuries and, along with midfield partner Ryan Mason, found playing time difficult to come by the following season.

He ends his Spurs career having made 66 first-team appearances and scored a single goal for the club.

The north London side did not confirm the fee involved in Bentaleb’s transfer to Schalke.

Bentaleb himself took to social media to react to the news and to thank Spurs for the memories of his time at White Hart Lane.

Delighted to move permanently to @s04 new beginnings thanks to everyone at the club for trusting me and thanks to the fans for the support💪🏽 — Nabil Bentaleb (@nabilbentaleb42) February 24, 2017