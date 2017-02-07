Spurs knocked back in approach for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham Hotspur made an attempt to sign Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window, according to The Times .

But their approach was flatly refused by Leicester City who informed Spurs that their Algerian playmaker playmaker was not for sale, the report claims.

Mahrez, aged 25, was a key member of the title-winning side last season but, like many of his team-mates, has struggled to replicate that form this season, scoring just three goals so far this campaign compared to 14 last term.

The PFA Player of the Year was the subject of a bid from Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal last summer, but turned that down to sign a new contract to keep him at the King Power Stadium until June 2020.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but are threatened by relegation from the Premier League. They are currently 16th in the table, just two points off the bottom.