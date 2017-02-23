Did Spurs predict Harry Kane own goal?

⚽️ @HKane is looking for his 100th club career goal this evening. He has scored 83 in a @SpursOfficial shirt so far. ⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/T3rSBieSgh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 23, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur fans usually delight in Harry Kane goals, but they will definitely not be happy about the one he has scored at Wembley this evening.

The England international has put the ball into his own net. Kane’s own goal gives Belgian opponents Gent a 1-2 aggregate lead in their Europa League last-32 tie and leaves Spurs needing to score at least another two goals.

A pre-match tweet from Spurs’ official Twitter account is now looking strangely prophetic. They said that Kane was looking for his 100th career goal and pointed out that only 83 of them had been for them.