Spurs star Danny Rose subject of Shanghai SIPG approach

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has turned down the offer of a £14.5m-a-year deal at Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, according to The Sun .

The England international, aged 26, was reportedly the target of a big-money approach from the Chinese outfit, who are coached by former Spurs boss Andre Villas Boas and signed Oscar from Chelsea last month.

Spurs were apparently prepared to part company with Rose for a fee of around £38m.

But Rose rejected the opportunity to earn £285,000-a-week after tax in favour of staying at White Hart Lane to help Spurs push for silverware.

He is thought to earn a relatively meagre £30,000-a-week before tax at present, but was keen to remain part of Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs project.

Rose joined Spurs from Leeds United in a £1m deal in July 2007. He has since made 141 appearances for the north London side and has established himself as a regular starter for the past four seasons.