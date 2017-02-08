Spurs stars gang up on team-mate they call Mr 0 Banter

Posted by - February 8, 2017 - All News, Oddballs, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has found himself on the receiving end of a bit of a roasting from his team-mates this evening.

The England international stands accused of stealing tweets from winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Walker posted a photo of him taking a free-kick alongside the Catinho meme, something Nkoudou has previously done.

The French youngster wasted no time in pointing this out to Walker.

Soon Dele Alli was on the seen to provide backup and dub Walker a snake.

Next came Jan Vertonghen, who also support N’Koudou and claimed that Walker is known as “Mr 0 Banter”.