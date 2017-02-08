Spurs stars gang up on team-mate they call Mr 0 Banter

Perfecting some free kicks today, but who's got better technique? Retweet for me, like for soccer-cat 😂 pic.twitter.com/ahMvQ7S7Zb — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 8, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has found himself on the receiving end of a bit of a roasting from his team-mates this evening.

The England international stands accused of stealing tweets from winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Walker posted a photo of him taking a free-kick alongside the Catinho meme, something Nkoudou has previously done.

RT for Nkoudou fav for Catinho 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6eTp3xYcZM — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) December 7, 2016

The French youngster wasted no time in pointing this out to Walker.

ouhhh my bro @kylewalker2 trying to steal my tweets 👀👀👀👀 … ahaha 😂😂 — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) February 8, 2017

Soon Dele Alli was on the seen to provide backup and dub Walker a snake.

Next came Jan Vertonghen, who also support N’Koudou and claimed that Walker is known as “Mr 0 Banter”.