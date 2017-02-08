Spurs stars gang up on team-mate they call Mr 0 Banter

Perfecting some free kicks today, but who's got better technique? Retweet for me, like for soccer-cat 😂 pic.twitter.com/ahMvQ7S7Zb
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 8, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has found himself on the receiving end of a bit of a roasting from his team-mates this evening.
The England international stands accused of stealing tweets from winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.
Walker posted a photo of him taking a free-kick alongside the Catinho meme, something Nkoudou has previously done.
RT for Nkoudou fav for Catinho 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6eTp3xYcZM
— GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) December 7, 2016
The French youngster wasted no time in pointing this out to Walker.
ouhhh my bro @kylewalker2 trying to steal my tweets 👀👀👀👀 … ahaha 😂😂
— GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) February 8, 2017
Soon Dele Alli was on the seen to provide backup and dub Walker a snake.
I see that 😂😂😂🐍 https://t.co/6Z6Hb0r9iC
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) February 8, 2017
Next came Jan Vertonghen, who also support N’Koudou and claimed that Walker is known as “Mr 0 Banter”.
@gknkoudou @kylewalker2 @Dele_Alli Exactly the reason why we call him Mr. 0-Banter 💩
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 8, 2017