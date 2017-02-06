Striker explains why transfer to Chelsea fell through last month

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has indicated that reports claiming he was on the verge of joining Chelsea in the January transfer window was accurate.

The Spain international, aged 31, was last month tipped for a reunion with his former Juventus coach Antonio Conte, who was said to be keen to add some depth to his attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

Llorente has now spoken about the prospective deal and says that it was blocked by the Swans. The former Athletic Bilbao star was not bitter about that. In fact, he was very understanding of the Welsh side’s reasons for not wanting to sell him mid-season.

According to the Daily Mail , he said: “I already know Conte from Juventus.

“But it’s difficult in the winter when there’s a way out from a side you’re playing for and it’s normal that they didn’t go ahead with the deal.

“I’m very focused on the team and am looking forward to helping save us from relegation.

“The last few games I’ve been happy with as we’ve gotten away from the bottom. It will be a very tough fight, though, and we hope to get further ahead when we face Leicester in a final next Sunday.”

Keeping hold of Llorente has looked like a wise move so far. He scored twice in the win over Liverpool at Anfield last month and Paul Clement’s side have won two of their last three Premier League games.