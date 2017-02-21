Is Sutton keeper Wayne Shaw going to get off on a technicality after eating a pie vs Arsenal?

Great journey well done to all the management players and staff go again Saturday proud to be involved @suttonunited it was a pasty not pie. — Wayne Shaw (@wayneshaw70) February 21, 2017

Sutton United substitute goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has given an insight into a possible defence after the Gambling Commission launched an investigation into him eating a pie on the bench during last night’s defeat to Arsenal.

Shaw, aged 46, was seen tucking into his supper on the bench after Sutton had made their third and final substitution in the FA Cup fifth round tie.

But it later emerged that a bookmaker that had been sponsoring the team and doing a lot of publicity with Shaw was offering odds of 8/1 on him eating a pie during the game.

That sparked accusations of a fix and the start of the Gambling Commission’s probe.

But Shaw has posted on Twitter to clarify that “it was a pasty not pie”.