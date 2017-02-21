Sutton United keeper Wayne Shaw resigns after pie eating vs Arsenal

Great journey well done to all the management players and staff go again Saturday proud to be involved @suttonunited it was a pasty not pie. — Wayne Shaw (@wayneshaw70) February 21, 2017

Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has resigned after eating a pie on the bench during last night’s FA Cup fifth round defeat to Arsenal.

The 46-year-old substitute is the subject of a Gambling Commission investigation after it emerged that a bookmaker sponsoring the non-league side had offered odds of 8/1 on him eating a pie during the game.

A statement on Sutton’s website confirmed that Shaw had handed in his resignation following a raft of negative publicity in the wake of his mid-game meal, which he clarified on Twitter was a pasty rather than a pie .

The statement read: “Wayne Shaw has resigned from his role at Sutton United following the events of last evening and subsequent publicity. He has said that he ‘fully understands the club’s position regarding this matter.’

“We are naturally disappointed that Wayne’s time with us should end in this manner, and would like to thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”

Shaw, who was dubbed the Roly Poly Goalie, was the subject of a great deal of media coverage in the build-up to last night’s 0-2 defeat to the Gunners at Gander Green Lane.

He tucked into his pie (or pasty) on the bench shortly after Sutton had made their third and final substitution of the game.