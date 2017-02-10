Thomas Tuchel front-runner to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel heads a four-man shortlist of managers Arsenal are considering to replace Arsene Wenger, according to the Daily Mirror .

Wenger, aged 67, is out of contract this summer and once again under pressure from a section of the club’s supporters after a poor run of results derailed the Gunners’ title challenge.

If the Frenchman, who has been in charge of the north London club for 20 years, does decide to step aside this summer, Tuchel is the man earmarked to replace him.

The 43-year-old took charge of Dortmund in 2015 following the resignation of current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Tuchel had previously spent five seasons in charge of another of Klopp’s former teams, Mainz.

In the event that they cannot land Tuchel, Arsenal are also considering Max Allegri of Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt and Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim, the report claims.

Discreet enquiries have apparently been made into the suitability and availability of all four candidates.