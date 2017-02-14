Tottenham confirm winger’s transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they have agreed a deal to sell winger Nathan Oduwa.

The 20-year-old local lad is making an unlikely permanent move to Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana.

The 6ft 1in left-sided player has signed a three-year contract with Olimpija, who are owned by former Portsmouth, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday owner Milan Mandaric.

Oduwa is a former England Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 international who switched allegiances and turned out for Nigeria Under-23s last year.

The Bloomsbury-born youngster joined Spurs as an 11-year-old in 2007.

He has previously spent time on loan at Luton Town, Rangers, Colchester United and most recently Peterborough United.

Oduwa posed in his new club’s kit after the deal was announced.