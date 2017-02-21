Tottenham’s record signing linked with AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur’s club record signing Moussa Sissoko is being tipped to join AC Milan after just one season at White Hart Lane.

The France international, signed from Newcastle United for £30m last summer, has failed to hold down a regular place in the Spurs team and is being linked with a swift exit.

According to the Daily Mirror , Sissoko is a target for Milan, who are monitoring his situation. The 27-year-old has made just six Premier League starts for Mauricio Pochettino’s side so far this season.

Pochettino has favoured the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son in Sissoko’s usual attacking midfield role, while two of three from Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier have generally been picked in the deeper, central midfield roles.

The powerful 6ft 2in midfielder was criticised by Pochettino last November for failing to live up to expectations.

Sissoko is under contract until June 2021 having signed a five-year contract last summer.